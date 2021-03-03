Subscribe Today
Analysis: Taoiseach pours cold water on idea of referendum

Micheál Martin rejects opposition claims that there would be any forced transfer of council workers to Irish Water

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd March, 2021
Analysis: Taoiseach pours cold water on idea of referendum
There have been demands for a referendum to guarantee that the state’s water service remains in public ownership ever since Irish Water was set up in 2013

Taoiseach Micheál Martin does not sound like a leader who is gearing up to hold a water referendum during the coalition’s five-year term in office.

Ever since Irish Water was set up in 2013, there have been demands for a referendum to guarantee that the state’s water service remains in public ownership.

It has been a red-line issue for the 3,000 water service workers still based in councils who want...

