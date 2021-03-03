Analysis: Taoiseach pours cold water on idea of referendum
Micheál Martin rejects opposition claims that there would be any forced transfer of council workers to Irish Water
Taoiseach Micheál Martin does not sound like a leader who is gearing up to hold a water referendum during the coalition’s five-year term in office.
Ever since Irish Water was set up in 2013, there have been demands for a referendum to guarantee that the state’s water service remains in public ownership.
It has been a red-line issue for the 3,000 water service workers still based in councils who want...
