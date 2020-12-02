Analysis: Stanley’s public apology just might put an end to Narrow Water tweet controversy
Sinn Féin TD had to apologise at the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee, which he chairs
Brian Stanley, the Sinn Féin TD, has delivered his public apology for his offensive tweet about the IRA’s bomb attack on British paratroopers.
He had been criticised for drawing a parallel between the Kilmichael ambush in the War of Independence, when the IRA killed 17 members of the Auxiliaries, and the Narrow Water bridge attack by the Provisional IRA in 1979, where two bombs killed 18 British soldiers.
"Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Taoiseach will consider appointing minister to oversee vaccination programme
Micheál Martin was responding to call to appoint a dedicated minister to deal with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out from Alan Kelly, the Labour leader
Air Corps may reclaim search-and-rescue role despite contrary advice
Since 2004, the €620 million ten-year contract has been outsourced to private corporations
Analysis: Brian Stanley’s tweet leaves Mary Lou McDonald with a decision to make
Sinn Féin leader has a precedent having previously suspended Máire Devine for an offensive social media post
New term changes at IFAC prompt credibility concerns
Due to shortage of experts, the government has changed the law to allow IFAC members to serve for up to 12 years