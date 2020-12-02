Analysis: Stanley’s public apology just might put an end of Narrow Water tweet controversy

Brian Stanley, the Sinn Féin TD, has delivered his public apology for his offensive tweet about the IRA’s bomb attack on British paratroopers.

He had been criticised for drawing a parallel between the Kilmichael ambush in the War of Independence, when the IRA killed 17 members of the Auxiliaries, and the Narrow Water bridge attack by the Provisional IRA in 1979, where two bombs killed 18 British soldiers.

"Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water...