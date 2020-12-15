Analysis: Stanley apology could represent a marked policy shift for Sinn Féin
For possibly one of the first times ever, a party TD has publicly acknowledged that an IRA attack is not something to be eulogised
Has Sinn Féin finally learned how to apologise?
For many years the sight of Sinn Féin TDs justifying the IRA atrocities during the Troubles was a familiar one on our televisions.
The routine became well rehearsed. The interviewer would confront the Sinn Féin representative with the gruesome details of a horrific bombing or ambush perpetrated by the IRA, after which the TD, MLA or MP would say they regretted that any...
