Analysis: Stanley apology could represent a marked policy shift for Sinn Féin

For possibly one of the first times ever, a party TD has publicly acknowledged that an IRA attack is not something to be eulogised

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
15th December, 2020
Analysis: Stanley apology could represent a marked policy shift for Sinn Féin
Brian Stanley said his tweet was insensitive and that it caused hurt and anger. ‘Words can do that and my words did. For that, I am truly sorry,’ he said. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Has Sinn Féin finally learned how to apologise?

For many years the sight of Sinn Féin TDs justifying the IRA atrocities during the Troubles was a familiar one on our televisions.

The routine became well rehearsed. The interviewer would confront the Sinn Féin representative with the gruesome details of a horrific bombing or ambush perpetrated by the IRA, after which the TD, MLA or MP would say they regretted that any...

