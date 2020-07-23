Thursday July 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Ryan’s narrow victory means his time is nearly up

The Green Party leader won in the least decisive manner possible, ensuring that it’s only a matter of time before he will have to move over for Catherine Martin

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
23rd July, 2020
Eamon Ryan’s narrow win by 994 votes to Catherine Martin’s 946 means there will likely be significant pressure on him to step aside within a few years

This was meant to be the vote that finally allowed the Green Party move on after an angry four-month battle over whether the party should enter government.

Instead, the leadership contest result only served to further muddy the waters after Eamon Ryan emerged victorious but in the least decisive manner possible.

Tiny victory margins, in this case 994 votes to Catherine Martin’s 946, generally only serve to embolden the defeated side who become convinced that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The government’s €7bn ‘Late Late Show’ stimulus package

A Vat cut, a €125 tax credit for staycationers, and grant increases for businesses and first-time buyers are just some of the goodies in an ambitious programme to reboot the economy

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Analysis: Greens’ Martin has little to lose by taking on Sinn Féin

As the leadership contest closes in, challenger Catherine Martin is less reluctant than incumbent Eamon Ryan to criticise the republican party

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

State to pay €21m to motorway and tunnel operators after fall in traffic

Private firms behind M3 motorway and Limerick Tunnel are due compensation for Covid-19 losses after they were given traffic guarantees so that toll revenue would hit certain levels

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago