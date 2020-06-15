Tuesday June 16, 2020
Analysis: Programme for government provides plenty of challenges

There are enough wins for all three in the document agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens to ensure it wins the necessary backing

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th June, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, arrives at Government Buildings for talks where he achieved a commitment to reduce average emissions by 7 per cent per year

The new programme for government acknowledges the “unprecedented challenge” of getting people back to work after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fine Gael-Labour coalition government declared at the outset in 2011 that its mission was to get 100,000 new jobs over its five-year term. The document agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party pledges to deliver 200,000 jobs.

Some of these should come back quickly as the economy re-opens, but other businesses...

