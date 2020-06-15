Analysis: Programme for government provides plenty of challenges

The new programme for government acknowledges the “unprecedented challenge” of getting people back to work after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Fine Gael-Labour coalition government declared at the outset in 2011 that its mission was to get 100,000 new jobs over its five-year term. The document agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party pledges to deliver 200,000 jobs.
Some of these should come back quickly as the economy re-opens, but other businesses...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team