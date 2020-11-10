Analysis: Oireachtas members sense they have little power to remove Woulfe

After the initial demands for political action there is a growing sense around Leinster House that there may be very little, if anything, that the Oireachtas can do about removing Seamus Woulfe from his position as a Supreme Court judge.
In the immediate aftermath of the release of the extraordinary correspondence between the Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Justice Woulfe on Monday night, Labour leader Alan Kelly was straight out of the blocks to state...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team