Tuesday November 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Oireachtas members sense they have little power to remove Woulfe

Government may decide it would be better off to concentrate on getting the Judicial Council up and running

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
10th November, 2020
Chief Justice Frank Clarke wants Justice Seamus Woulfe, above, to resign. Picture: Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

After the initial demands for political action there is a growing sense around Leinster House that there may be very little, if anything, that the Oireachtas can do about removing Seamus Woulfe from his position as a Supreme Court judge.

In the immediate aftermath of the release of the extraordinary correspondence between the Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Justice Woulfe on Monday night, Labour leader Alan Kelly was straight out of the blocks to state...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gardaí spent €12,000 on media training for 36 members last year

Total value of contract awarded to PR firm is estimated to be €100,000

Claire McNamara | 8 hours ago

Why the government is in a bind when it comes to Woulfe’s position

If the coalition votes against or abstains from any opposition motions, it will be going against the wishes of the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court

Rosanna Cooney | 9 hours ago

‘Fall in homelessness during pandemic could be short-lived’

Emergency measures brought in earlier this year must be extended, campaigners have warned

Rachel Lavin | 9 hours ago