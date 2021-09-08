Subscribe Today
Analysis: O’Callaghan will not make any dramatic moves at Fianna Fáil think-in

Rebel backbencher is still conscious of the damage that the Dublin Bay South by-election has done to his future leadership prospects, yet he remains a threat to Micheál Martin

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th September, 2021
Analysis: O’Callaghan will not make any dramatic moves at Fianna Fáil think-in
Jim O’Callaghan distanced himself from reports that he would be willing to back a motion of no confidence in Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil officials would have been listening anxiously to the latest public interview with rebel backbencher Jim O’Callaghan because of the sensitive timing.

The Dublin Bay South TD has been relatively quiet since his party won less than 5 per cent of the vote last July in the Dublin Bay South by-election, when he was the director of elections.

But his appearance on the Today with Claire Byrne Show today comes just...

