Analysis: O’Callaghan will not make any dramatic moves at Fianna Fáil think-in
Rebel backbencher is still conscious of the damage that the Dublin Bay South by-election has done to his future leadership prospects, yet he remains a threat to Micheál Martin
Fianna Fáil officials would have been listening anxiously to the latest public interview with rebel backbencher Jim O’Callaghan because of the sensitive timing.
The Dublin Bay South TD has been relatively quiet since his party won less than 5 per cent of the vote last July in the Dublin Bay South by-election, when he was the director of elections.
But his appearance on the Today with Claire Byrne Show today comes just...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Zappone could be asked to face Oireachtas over envoy saga
Committee on foreign affairs will decide next week whether it will ask the New York-based former TD to attend for questioning
Coveney says he did not offer Zappone envoy role months before official appointment
Minister apologises for ‘sloppiness’ of his communications in second Oireachtas hearing over controversial UN special envoy appointment
Analysis: Coveney faces tough questions and further embarrassment
The data dump of documents by the Department of Foreign Affairs on the Zappone controversy has provided ample material for probing questions from TDs at the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee
Department of Foreign Affairs tight-lipped over deleted Zappone texts
Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, said last week he had scrubbed text conversations with the former children’s minister from his phone because it had been previously ‘hacked’