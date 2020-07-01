Thursday July 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Now is the summer of their discontent as TDs turn down or lose out on junior ministerial roles

Jim O‘Callaghan, Joe McHugh and John Paul Phelan decline to accept minister of state roles while Michael Moynihan and Brendan Griffin among those left out.

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
1st July, 2020
Jim O‘Callaghan, the Dublin Bay South TD, turned down a junior ministerial role stating he wanted to devote his time to strengthening the party by making it more attractive to young voters.

When it comes to ministerial appointments, the question of who didn’t get a job is often more significant than who did.

And while that applied in the case of the new coalition’s junior ministerial appointments, much of the attention was taken up by one TD who was offered a role in the Department of Justice, but turned it down.

Jim O‘Callaghan and Micheál Martin were once considered close, but the Taoiseach’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Nama pays €2bn to taxpayer in first return after 10 years

The bad bank has a forecasted surplus of €4 billion after healthy demand for the assets it sold and a 96 per cent reduction in its outstanding loan book

Ian Guider | 9 hours ago

Comment: Without a senator from Northern Ireland the promise of a shared island rings hollow

The programme for government commits to deepening north-south relations but the failure to include a Northern Irish nomination to the Seanad is not a good start

Emma DeSouza | 12 hours ago

Concern as tourism ‘lumped in’ with other portfolios in Martin’s new department

Industry body says tourism should have been added to an economic department as it launches a tourism revival plan

Gillian Nelis | 2 days ago