Sunday September 13, 2020
Analysis: No need for firms to panic over Brexit

While the current call to action is timely, preparations by government and business were well advanced before Covid-19 diverted our attention

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
13th September, 2020
The prospect of engaging with Brexit will be as appealing as re-sitting the Leaving Cert for many business owners, but the message from government is clear: preparations for a no-deal Brexit must begin now

Just as Irish businesses were starting to come to terms with the costs of the unforeseen Covid-19 catastrophe, last week the long running calamity of Brexit returned.

With just four months until Britain could crash out of the EU without a trade deal in place, the Irish government published its Brexit readiness plan across eight detailed documents.

They contained information on North-South and east-west relations, the government’s own readiness, and a host of sector-specific issues....

