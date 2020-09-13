Analysis: No need for firms to panic over Brexit

Just as Irish businesses were starting to come to terms with the costs of the unforeseen Covid-19 catastrophe, last week the long running calamity of Brexit returned.

With just four months until Britain could crash out of the EU without a trade deal in place, the Irish government published its Brexit readiness plan across eight detailed documents.

They contained information on North-South and east-west relations, the government’s own readiness, and a host of sector-specific issues....