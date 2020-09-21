Tuesday September 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: More assured media performance from Taoiseach as cases and anxiety levels rise

Micheál Martin says best approach is to encourage public to comply with restrictions voluntarily, rather than sanction stricter Garda enforcement

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st September, 2020
Micheál Martin confirmed Gardái are investigating the weekend street party beside the Oliver Bond flats in Dublin. RollingNews.ie

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, had to go into agony aunt mode during his radio interview with Pat Kenny.

The nation is consumed by the rise in Covid-19 infections, amid a general feeling that most people are complying with the public health advice while a minority are ignoring it.

This was the central theme for Pat Kenny, always a compelling interviewer, in his discussion with Martin on Newstalk.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan: public sector bodies cannot have oil or gas heating in new buildings

Minister for Climate Change and Environment 'appalled' by prospect of new third-level development using fossil fuels

Aiden Corkery | 13 hours ago

Varadkar to share aide-de-camp with Martin

Tánaiste's request to have his own official representative has now been withdrawn

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Rural Link chief named as head of EESC committee in Brussels

Seamus Boland is to become president of the European Economic and Social Council's civil society committee, which deals with EU policy in various areas

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago