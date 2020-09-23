Wednesday September 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Martin’s policy of attacking Sinn Féin will not win back lost Fianna Fáil voters

Taoiseach’s Dáil clashes with Mary Lou McDonald may shore up his position in his own party, however

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
23rd September, 2020
Taoiseach Micheál Martin accused Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, of ‘telling untruths’ to which she raised a point of order. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s new Dáil strategy seems to be to attack Sinn Féin at every opportunity.

There was a spiky exchange at leaders’ questions for the second day in a row between the Fianna Fáil leader and Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, when she criticised his government’s approach to low-paid workers.

One of her main complaints was that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Unions may regret quitting Low Pay Commission

Ictu’s decision to head for the exit door once it does not get its way seems hasty given the commission’s track record in delivering increases in the minimum wage

Aiden Corkery | 7 hours ago

Eamon Ryan: public sector bodies cannot have oil or gas heating in new buildings

Minister for Climate Change and Environment 'appalled' by prospect of new third-level development using fossil fuels

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Analysis: More assured media performance from Taoiseach as cases and anxiety levels rise

Micheál Martin says best approach is to encourage public to comply with restrictions voluntarily, rather than sanction stricter Garda enforcement

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago