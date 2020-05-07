Thursday May 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Martin’s ‘one person, one vote’ promise will make deal more difficult

Fianna Fáil needs more than half its membership to approve any programme for government, while the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan faces the toughest task of all, requiring a two thirds majority

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
7th May, 2020
Micheál Martin, Fianna Fáil leader, has backtracked on his statement that a postal ballot was not feasible and has promised 20,000 party members a say on going into government

Micheál Martin has told Fianna Fáil’s 20,000 members that they will get a chance to vote on whether their party should go into government.

There had been concern that the “one member, one vote” system could be mothballed after Martin himself said last month that a postal vote for members was not “feasible at this stage” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His comments were seized on by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Hogan seeks to dismiss Trump’s complaints over US firms in Ireland

The EU Trade Commissioner insists American pharma companies will stay here to avoid tariffs, despite the US president’s promise to ‘bring them home’

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Facebook criticised for not allowing fact-checking of political statements

Report says social media giant‘s position is a ‘significant obstacle’ to initiative it launched to tackle misinformation

Aaron Rogan | 3 days ago

Green Party‘s lower cost alternative to M20 is ‘slower’

A study has found that it would take a motorist 88 minutes to drive from Limerick city to Cork city on the Greens‘s preferred M24 route.

Michael Brennan | 3 days ago