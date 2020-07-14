Analysis: Martin seeks to park Cowen drink-driving row

Barry Cowen was not in the Dáil chamber but he was centre stage when it came to leaders’ questions for the second week in a row.

The Minister for Agriculture had already received a warning shot from Micheál Martin last week for failing to tell the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader about his three-month ban for drink-driving in 2016 while he was on a learner permit.

The issue was...