Wednesday July 15, 2020
Analysis: Martin sacked Cowen as drink-drive controversy was ‘too much of a distraction’

The Offaly TD served just over a fortnight as Minister for Agriculture, but was removed from his position after declining to give detailed answers to an increasing number of questions about a drink-drive ban from 2016

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
14th July, 2020
Barry Cowen, the former Minister for Agriculture, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin who has sacked him

The focus of Micheál Martin’s first weeks as Taoiseach should have been on the government’s plans to boost economic recovery, the ongoing challenge of managing the country’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and ensuring the newly formed three-party coalition enjoyed a solid start to its all important first 100 days.

Alas it wasn’t to be. Instead it has been marked by internal Fianna Fáil rifts over ministerial appointments...

