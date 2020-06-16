Tuesday June 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Lack of trust among some Greens is greatest risk to coalition deal

Party members complain that the programme for government is too vague, but taking seats at the cabinet table could offer them the best chance to achieve their goals

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
16th June, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, at Government Buildings during the final phase of government formation talks last weekend. He needs two-thirds of his party’s members to approved the draft deal. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Irish Wildlife Trust has hailed it as “potentially transformative”, Stop Climate Chaos has said it could mark a major advance in Irish climate policy if implemented, and the Irish Refugee Council has hailed it as a “necessary step for triggering future change”.

The draft programme for government certainly hasn’t been short of plaudits from environmental and social justice campaigners since it was published on Monday afternoon.

Such organisations...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Programme for government provides plenty of challenges

There are enough wins for all three in the document agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens to ensure it wins the necessary backing

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Green in the face: a party poised at a delicate juncture

In the teeth of government formation talks, the Green Party has been going through a crisis of conscience at a crucial historic moment

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Pub guidelines withheld from tourism reopening report

Publicans frustrated by lack of advice from government on how pubs can operate after July 20

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago