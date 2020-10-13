Tuesday October 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Huge spending package for Budget 2021 ‘still won’t be enough’

Compensation for businesses hit by the pandemic and a record €4 billion increase in health spending aim to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 but the opposition is sure to find plenty to criticise in this most difficult year

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
13th October, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, will begin his Budget speech at 1pm. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

One of the best descriptions of what Budget 2021 is about came recently from Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of the Social Democrats. She said it would be about “survival and revival” in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and a potential no-trade deal Brexit at the end of the year.

There are more details emerging of the compensation scheme for businesses which have been forced to close due to Covid restrictions, with grants of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Why preparing this Budget has been an almost impossible job

Paschal Donohoe must yearn for the days when Brexit was the greatest uncertainty

Aiden Corkery | 20 hours ago

Comment: Political theatre and antagonism must be suspended from this budget day

Collaboration is needed to save as many lives and livelihoods as possible

Susan O'Keeffe | 1 day ago

Doherty defends Sinn Féin plans to hike taxes on multinationals

The party‘s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty says Sinn Féin welcomes multinationals to Ireland, but wants them to pay their ‘fair share’ of taxes

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago