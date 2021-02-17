Subscribe Today
Analysis: How Sinn Féin will seek to undermine LDA launch with its own unofficial website

‘Non-partisan’ site will be modelled on Nama Wine Lake project which gained a considerable following and led to questions in the Dáil

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
17th February, 2021
Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, is pushing the revised form of the LDA as one of his key policies to address the housing crisis. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There is a time-honoured tactic for opposition parties to produce “spoilers” ahead of government announcements.

The new Land Development Agency (LDA) is supposed to deliver up to 20,000 homes on public land in the decades ahead. The bill to set it up is arriving in the Dáil for the first time today.

But Sinn Féin is launching its own LDA website to thwart this key policy priority for Darragh O’Brien, the Minister...

