Analysis: How Sinn Féin will seek to undermine LDA launch with its own unofficial website

There is a time-honoured tactic for opposition parties to produce “spoilers” ahead of government announcements.

The new Land Development Agency (LDA) is supposed to deliver up to 20,000 homes on public land in the decades ahead. The bill to set it up is arriving in the Dáil for the first time today.

But Sinn Féin is launching its own LDA website to thwart this key policy priority for Darragh O’Brien, the Minister...