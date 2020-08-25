Wednesday August 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Hogan’s job hangs in balance but his reputation is damaged for ever

Ursula Von der Leyen may be reluctant to remove her Trade Commissioner as it could set an unwanted precedent

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
25th August, 2020
Phil Hogan’s usually shrewd judgement has been missing entirely throughout this debacle. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Phil Hogan has never come across as the most amiable of politicians, but he always seemed to be one of the shrewdest.

His reputation has taken a battering over the last week, however, as the EU Trade Commissioner offered a master class in how not to handle a political crisis.

It seems astonishing that a man of such experience has forgotten some of the basic rules of handling a controversy - apologise sincerely if you’re...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Harris is warned of ‘huge financial implications’ if Garda HQ is not vacated

The deadline for the force to quit the building on Harcourt Street in Dublin 2 is December 2022

Aiden Corkery | 3 days ago

Kelly: Woulfe should resign to restore faith in fight against Covid-19

The Labour Party leader has said that ‘the separation of power works both ways’

Aaron Rogan | 3 days ago

‘The party is dead in the ditch’: Fianna Fáil and the Golfgate backlash

As the toxic fallout from the Golfgate controversy continues to swirl, Fianna Fáil is beleaguered, battered and ‘in a very bad place’

Aiden Corkery | 3 days ago