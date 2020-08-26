Analysis: Hogan’s departure shows era of accountability has finally arrived in Irish politics

It was often said that Irish politics did not have a resignation culture.

The last two months would suggest that era is truly over. Phil Hogan has joined Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen on a rapidly growing pile of casualties.

While Calleary’s swift resignation as Agriculture Minister earned him a degree of sympathy among the public, Hogan’s cack-handed handling of the Golfgate controversy should mean that there are few tears shed for the departing European...