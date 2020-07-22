Wednesday July 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Greens’ Martin has little to lose by taking on Sinn Féin

As the leadership contest closes in, challenger Catherine Martin is less reluctant than incumbent Eamon Ryan to criticise the republican party

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
22nd July, 2020
As the clock ticks down towards the result tomorrow afternoon, much has been made of how Martin would drag the party leftwards in an effort to champion social justice issues. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Green Party versus Sinn Féin – that’s the intriguing political battle that lies ahead should Catherine Martin buck expectations and win her party’s leadership contest.

As the clock ticks down towards the result tomorrow afternoon, much has been made of how Martin would drag the party leftwards in an effort to champion social justice issues as strongly as it currently campaigns on the environment.

What has drawn less...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

State to pay €21m to motorway and tunnel operators after fall in traffic

Private firms behind M3 motorway and Limerick Tunnel are due compensation for Covid-19 losses after they were given traffic guarantees so that toll revenue would hit certain levels

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago

Analysis: EU deal provides good news at last for Martin

After a rocky first few weeks in the job, the new Taoiseach will be hoping that his luck has finally turned after his trip to the leader’s summit in Brussels

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Cowen says he is confident of vindication over drink driving fiasco

The Offaly TD also expressed his hope that he could be a minister again in the future

Aiden Corkery | 3 days ago