Wednesday May 20, 2020
Analysis: Greens leadership challenge raises doubts over coalition hopes

A threat to Eamon Ryan’s position could be more than simply an attempt to change party leader – it may well be aimed at scuppering any government formation deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
20th May, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, and Catherin Martin, deputy leader, may go head to head in a leadership contest

Eamon Ryan could have been forgiven for thinking things were finally back on track after a torturous few weeks trying to get his party to agree on entering coalition talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

But while the discussions appear to be progressing at a decent pace, an unexpected threat to his Green Party leadership has suddenly arisen in the shape of four Cork councillors who want deputy leader Catherine Martin to...

