Analysis: Greens leadership challenge raises doubts over coalition hopes

Eamon Ryan could have been forgiven for thinking things were finally back on track after a torturous few weeks trying to get his party to agree on entering coalition talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.
But while the discussions appear to be progressing at a decent pace, an unexpected threat to his Green Party leadership has suddenly arisen in the shape of four Cork councillors who want deputy leader Catherine Martin to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team