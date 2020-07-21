Tuesday July 21, 2020
Analysis: EU deal provides good news at last for Martin

After a rocky first few weeks in the job, the new Taoiseach will be hoping that his luck has finally turned after his trip to the leader’s summit in Brussels

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st July, 2020
‘The Taoiseach finally has something to smile about’

Micheál Martin finally has something to smile about. While the news of a breakthrough on the EU‘s Covid-19 recovery package was never likely to be greeted by dancing in the streets back home, the Taoiseach can feel a degree of satisfaction at how his first overseas foray played out.

After a rockier first few weeks than anyone could have predicted in the top job, Martin had travelled to Brussels in desperate...

