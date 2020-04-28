Wednesday April 29, 2020
Analysis: EU and Britain set to clash over post-Brexit customs checks in North

Gove’s claim that Europe will not need a ‘mini-embassy’ in Belfast to oversee the implementation of the new rules has been described as ‘provocative and unhelpful’

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
28th April, 2020
Michael Gove, British cabinet office minister, has ruffled feathers in Northern Ireland by insisting the EU will not need a base in Belfast after Brexit. The EU will have a supervisory role over customs checks on goods coming into the North. Picture: PA

Brace yourselves because a row is about to break out over Brexit, with Northern Ireland at its centre once more.

With EU and British officials struggling to find any common ground on a post-Brexit trade deal, the question of how last October’s “Northern Ireland protocol” will be implemented has suddenly come into sharp focus.

The protocol, when it was agreed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson last...

