Monday November 16, 2020
Analysis: Donohoe does well to avoid headlines about tax hikes

Minister for Finance has side-stepped a public backlash over flat rate expenses changes, but the issue has not gone away

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
16th November, 2020
Paschal Donohoe would have endured many prominent headlines if the Revenue had gone ahead with recommendations from a review of the flat rate expenses. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Special advisers will tell you that sometimes keeping their minister out of the headlines is a victory in itself

The postponement of changes to tax reliefs for 600,000 workers can therefore qualify as a resounding success for Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance.

There were a couple of stories about the Revenue’s decision to push any changes back to January 2021, but the issue attracted little attention.

