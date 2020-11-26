Analysis: Details about Woulfe appointment damaging for McEntee and government

The opposition got what they were looking for during the long-awaited question-and-answer session with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee about the appointment of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

They had spent two weeks pushing for her to come into the Dáil, and eventually the government had to give in.

Opposition TDs were allowed plenty of time to pour scorn on McEntee’s explanations for deciding to recommend Woulfe, the former Attorney General and barrister,...