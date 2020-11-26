Thursday November 26, 2020
Analysis: Details about Woulfe appointment damaging for McEntee and government

Minister for Justice reveals to Dáil that Leo Varadkar told her he thought Séamus Woulfe would be a ‘good judge‘

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th November, 2020
Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice: she received a ‘hospital pass’ when she was appointed, according to Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrats co-leader. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The opposition got what they were looking for during the long-awaited question-and-answer session with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee about the appointment of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

They had spent two weeks pushing for her to come into the Dáil, and eventually the government had to give in.

Opposition TDs were allowed plenty of time to pour scorn on McEntee’s explanations for deciding to recommend Woulfe, the former Attorney General and barrister,...

