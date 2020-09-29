Analysis: D’Arcy appointment is a troubling conundrum for coalition

The appointment of Michael D'Arcy, the former Fine Gael minister, to a new financial services job has become the latest political headache for the coalition.

There are questions flying around about how the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), the political watchdog, cannot enforce a law which stops a former minister from working for or lobbying for an organisation which is involved in their former area of expertise.

D’Arcy, as a former minister of state...