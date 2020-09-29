Tuesday September 29, 2020
Analysis: D’Arcy appointment is a troubling conundrum for coalition

Legally, the government cannot stop the former minister taking up his new lobbying role — but they can make it very awkward for him

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th September, 2020
Michael D’Arcy, the former junior finance minister, is resigning his Seanad seat to become the chief executive of a lobbying group for the funds sector. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The appointment of Michael D'Arcy, the former Fine Gael minister, to a new financial services job has become the latest political headache for the coalition.

There are questions flying around about how the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), the political watchdog, cannot enforce a law which stops a former minister from working for or lobbying for an organisation which is involved in their former area of expertise.

D’Arcy, as a former minister of state...

