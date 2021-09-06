Analysis: Coveney faces tough questions and further embarrassment

The text messages, emails and documents released about the Katherine Zappone special envoy role will cause further embarrassment for Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the government in general.

Coveney is due to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs tomorrow to answer questions about the now-cancelled appointment.

He told the committee last week that he had not been lobbied by Zappone about the role, which she later stepped down from.