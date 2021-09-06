Subscribe Today
Analysis: Coveney faces tough questions and further embarrassment

The data dump of documents by the Department of Foreign Affairs on the Zappone controversy has provided ample material for probing questions from TDs at the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th September, 2021
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, is due to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs tomorrow to answer questions about the now-cancelled appointment

The text messages, emails and documents released about the Katherine Zappone special envoy role will cause further embarrassment for Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the government in general.

Coveney is due to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs tomorrow to answer questions about the now-cancelled appointment.

He told the committee last week that he had not been lobbied by Zappone about the role, which she later stepped down from.

