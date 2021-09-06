Analysis: Coveney faces tough questions and further embarrassment
The data dump of documents by the Department of Foreign Affairs on the Zappone controversy has provided ample material for probing questions from TDs at the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee
The text messages, emails and documents released about the Katherine Zappone special envoy role will cause further embarrassment for Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the government in general.
Coveney is due to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs tomorrow to answer questions about the now-cancelled appointment.
He told the committee last week that he had not been lobbied by Zappone about the role, which she later stepped down from.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Department of Foreign Affairs tight-lipped over deleted Zappone texts
Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, said last week he had scrubbed text conversations with the former children’s minister from his phone because it had been previously ‘hacked’
Susan O’Keeffe: As we emerge from one crisis, there is a bigger one waiting
The climate crisis is growing ever more serious yet the public and our political leaders are not equipped to deal with the gravity of the threat
Dept of Transport: ‘No conflict of interest’ in €700m state helicopter contract bid
Frazer-Nash, the English consultancy firm which worked on the business case approved by cabinet, is itself owned by a large private search and rescue operator called Babcock International.
Barry Cowen calls for ‘modern centre-left’ alliance with Labour
The Fianna Fáil backbencher said a centre-left link-up between the two parties would ward off the ‘nuclear option’ of people voting for the ‘left and far left’