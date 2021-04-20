Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Analysis: Commission on Taxation deadline means no major changes in next Budget

The body tasked with finding new ways to pay for increased social supports will report in July 2022 so any impact will be deferred for at least a year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th April, 2021
Analysis: Commission on Taxation deadline means no major changes in next Budget
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the focus of the October Budget was going to be on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: RollingNews.ie

The timing of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare’s report is going to have an immediate impact on the forthcoming budget.

The commission is not due to report to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe until July 1, 2022. That means that any major changes to the taxation and welfare system won’t be happening in the October Budget.

Donohoe gave a clear signal of this during his interview on the Today with Claire Byrne...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ged Nash, the Labour Party finance spokesman, said the practice of open competition for senior posts has been established for a decade. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Limiting applicants to top Department of Finance job ‘brings us back to the bad old days’

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Neale Richmond argues that Ireland should remain an independent republic with a directly-elected president as head of state as currently exists

FG’s Richmond says a Commonwealth return would represent an olive branch to unionists

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Robert Watt, the acting secretary general of the Department of Health, looks set to be appointed to the position on a permanent basis

Top civil servants in line for almost €40,000 pay raise each next year

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Robert Watt’s take-home pay as secretary general of the Department of Health is set to rise to €292,000. Picture: Collins Dublin/Gareth Chaney

Waging a war over Watt’s worth: The appointment that has split Irish politics

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1