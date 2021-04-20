Analysis: Commission on Taxation deadline means no major changes in next Budget
The body tasked with finding new ways to pay for increased social supports will report in July 2022 so any impact will be deferred for at least a year
The timing of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare’s report is going to have an immediate impact on the forthcoming budget.
The commission is not due to report to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe until July 1, 2022. That means that any major changes to the taxation and welfare system won’t be happening in the October Budget.
Donohoe gave a clear signal of this during his interview on the Today with Claire Byrne...
