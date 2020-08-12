Wednesday August 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Colour-coded system shows it’s a long road to status blue

The government’s new Covid-19 warning system is aimed at allowing it to plan ahead more efficiently, but also makes clear we’re in this for the long haul

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
12th August, 2020
A nurse administers a Covid-19 test: the government‘s new colour-coded system aims to deal with the fact that the virus will be with us for some time to come

Politicians around the world are under pressure to “do something” from voters who are frustrated that there is no end in sight to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has revealed that his country has approved a Covid-19 vaccine for administration to the general population, although many are sceptical given it has been tested for just two months.

Here, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, has unveiled a much less dramatic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Profit before people led to meat factory clusters

The Covid-19 breakouts show that the juggling act between public health and the health of the economy is reaching crisis point – it will boil over when schools reopen unless we get things under control now

Susan O'Keeffe | 1 day ago

US aide claims some Chinese students may try to steal IP on behalf of Communist Party

State Department official warns Irish universities should remain vigilant against possible thieves among estimated 3,500 Chinese nationals studying here

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 days ago

In a time of so many secrets, Hume took flak for them all

John Hume was mercilessly attacked by commentators in the Republic when his secret talks with Gerry Adams became public - but in the background, confidential contacts were taking place between the British and Irish governments and the Republican movement as well

Niall Ó Dochartaigh | 3 days ago