Analysis: Ceann Comhairle criticises the ‘crass stupidity’ and ‘arrogance’ of Golfgate

It is the end of the Oireachtas Golf Society as we know it. That was the clear message from Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the Ceann Comhairle, to TDs as they returned earlier than planned from their summer break due to the Golfgate controversy.

Ó Fearghaíl did little to hide his anger about how what he called the “self-styled” Oireachtas Golf Society had damaged public confidence in politics and in the current Dáil...