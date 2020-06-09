Tuesday June 9, 2020
Analysis: Carbon tax payback debate puts Ryan in a tight spot

While Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil believe they have already offered the Greens a very favourable deal, the Greens’ leader is likely to seek one last concession to keep his party happy

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
9th June, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, could be spurned by his party if he compromises on its policy giving the proceeds of the carbon tax back to the public

Members of the Green Party are getting increasingly spooked. With coalition negotiations potentially entering their final week, it is time for painful compromises on all sides if a programme for government is to be agreed.

Circumstances have deemed that the Green Party is in line to get an extremely favourable deal, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil set to agree to its signature policy of an annual 7 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions....

