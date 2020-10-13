Tuesday October 13, 2020
Analysis: A Budget staggering in scale — and unlikely to be repeated

Ministers Donohoe and McGrath reason that €17.4 billion package – funded by borrowing – is justified given the twin threats from Covid-19 and a no-deal Brexit

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
13th October, 2020
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, and Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, will find it difficult to borrow a similar amount of money for the budget this time next year should it be necessary. Picture: Julien Behal

The scale of the spending in Budget 2021 was so vast that one Fine Gael TD joked that he had been looking to see if he could spot Charlie McCreevy in the Dáil bar.

It was McCreevy, when he was Finance Minister, who famously had the philosophy of “when I’ll have it, I’ll spend it” when it came to Budgets.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and Michael...

