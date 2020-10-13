Analysis: A Budget delivered under the shadow of Covid-19’s great unknown

TDs were warned before the Budget speeches began not to put out any of the contents from their documentation packs on social media.

Sean O’Fearghail, the Ceann Comhairle, added this was in case “Morning Ireland or the national media have missed anything so far”.

Indeed, there were a few big surprises when Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, stepped up to give his Budget speech in the Dáil’s new temporary home...