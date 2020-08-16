An Taisce calls foul over forestry appeals bill

The Department of Agriculture’s proposal to revamp the forestry appeals process has been criticised for “shutting out the voice of the community” by An Taisce, the environmental NGO.

Licences are needed for planting, felling and afforestation in Ireland. The forestry industry has said it is in crisis due to the lengthy delay in licences being granted.

Pippa Hackett, the Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, recently opened a consultation...