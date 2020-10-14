Wednesday October 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

An additional Friday and a tech start-up fund: what you may have missed in the Budget

A 53rd Friday in 2021 will cost the state €185 million — this and other nuggets which went under the radar yesterday are explained here

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
14th October, 2020
Budget 2021 has been prepared on the basis that we will be dealing with a no-deal Brexit next year. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The budget speeches delivered yesterday in the Convention Centre Dublin lasted a combined 90 minutes. Both Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath spoke for 45 minutes each.

Despite the long addresses to the Oireachtas, however, they barely scratched the surface of Budget 2021.

On budget day, dozens of documents are released by the government packed with additional nuggets of information that ministers don’t tend to mention on budget day. Here...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin City Council sacks 21 staff members in two years

Attendance issues was the top reason for dismissal, with gross misconduct and unsatisfactory probation also cited

Claire McNamara | 1 hour ago

The Budget explained in graphs: Health and social protection are the big winners

Measures to fight the effects of Covid-19 mean multibillion euro increases for those two sectors but almost all departments received a spending boost

Rachel Lavin | 4 hours ago

Analysis: A Budget staggering in scale — and unlikely to be repeated

Ministers Donohoe and McGrath reason that €17.4 billion package – funded by borrowing – is justified given the twin threats from Covid-19 and a no-deal Brexit

Michael Brennan | 18 hours ago