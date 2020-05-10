Sunday May 10, 2020
Airbnb hosts will need planning permission to advertise properties

New plan would replace current system, which relies on council inspectors taking court action against individuals

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th May, 2020
Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing: short-term letting regulation Picture: Fergal Phillips

Airbnb hosts will be blocked from advertising their properties on the platform unless they have obtained planning permission, under plans being drawn up by the proposed new coalition government.

The new law would replace the current ineffective system of enforcement, which relies on council inspectors taking court action against individual homeowners who are breaching the rules.

Airbnb and other short term letting platforms would only be allowed to advertise properties that had been granted planning...

