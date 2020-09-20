Aidan Regan: Why Fianna Fáil must turn to the left to survive

Prior to the banking crash in 2008, and for almost 70 years, Fianna Fáil took between 40 and 50 per cent of the vote share, making them one of the most successful political parties in the democratic world.

According to the Irish Polling Indicator, which combines all published opinion polls, Fianna Fáil currently stands at around 11.5 per cent, almost 10 percentage points lower than the vote share they received in the 2020 election. The party was...