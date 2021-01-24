Subscribe Today
Aid minister wants to raise Irish payment to vaccine fund

Ireland has committed to giving €5 million to the Covax fund which will buy vaccines for low-income countries, but Colm Brophy wants this sum increased

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th January, 2021
It is estimated that 90 per cent of people in the world’s poorest 70 countries will not receive their vaccine until next year

Colm Brophy, the Minister of State for Overseas Aid, has said that he wants to increase the state’s payment for Covid-19 vaccines for the world’s poorest countries.

The World Health Organisation has warned that Western countries risk a “catastrophic moral failure” by buying up all the available vaccines for their citizens ahead of those in poorer countries.

Brophy said that Ireland has so far committed to providing €5 million...

