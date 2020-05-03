AG is asked to examine whether commercial tenants can be protected from eviction

The attorney general has been asked by the government to examine whether commercial tenants can be protected from eviction during the current economic crisis.
Although a 90-day stay on evictions was introduced in March for residential tenants as a result of the coronavirus, no specific protection exists as yet for companies.
Minister for Business Heather Humphreys told TDs last Thursday that research suggested only 18 per cent of retail businesses had paid their rent at...
