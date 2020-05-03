Sunday May 3, 2020
AG is asked to examine whether commercial tenants can be protected from eviction

Research suggests only 18 per cent of retail businesses paid their rent at the beginning of April

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
3rd May, 2020
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business: support targeted at viable businesses. Picture: Rollingnews

The attorney general has been asked by the government to examine whether commercial tenants can be protected from eviction during the current economic crisis.

Although a 90-day stay on evictions was introduced in March for residential tenants as a result of the coronavirus, no specific protection exists as yet for companies.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys told TDs last Thursday that research suggested only 18 per cent of retail businesses had paid their rent at...

