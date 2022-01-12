Adopted people to have access to information about birth parents under new legislation

The government has published long-awaited legislation allowing for adopted people to access information about their birth parents and early childhood.

The legislation will provide a right of access to birth certificates, baptism documents, and early childhood information for those who were adopted or the subject of an illegal birth registration, as well as anybody else who has questions about their origins.

Launching the bill today, Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and...