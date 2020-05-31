About 1,700 votes scrapped at count after ballots not stamped

About 1,700 people had their general election vote scrapped because their local polling officer forgot to stamp the ballot paper.
The new figures have again raised concerns about the lack of a national electoral commission to improve training for election staff. While they represent a small proportion of the overall votes cast, TDs can often win or lose their seats by a handful of votes due to the proportional representation system.
The figures were obtained from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team