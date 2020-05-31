Tuesday June 2, 2020
About 1,700 votes scrapped at count after ballots not stamped

General election ‘concentration lapses’ on the part of polling station officials resulted in ballot papers not being legally stamped before being handed to voters.

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
31st May, 2020
Under the Electoral Act, staff in polling stations must put an official stamp on a ballot paper before they hand it to a voter

About 1,700 people had their general election vote scrapped because their local polling officer forgot to stamp the ballot paper.

The new figures have again raised concerns about the lack of a national electoral commission to improve training for election staff. While they represent a small proportion of the overall votes cast, TDs can often win or lose their seats by a handful of votes due to the proportional representation system.

The figures were obtained from...

