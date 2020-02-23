Sunday February 23, 2020
A whole new ball game: MacNeill takes a punt on a career in politics

Following a stellar career in finance, the former Ireland rugby full-back is running for the Seanad with the dual aims of helping the cause of people with intellectual disabilities and fostering North-South relations

23rd February, 2020
Hugo MacNeill: “The good news is that Irish companies are very important to Goldman, so my leaving is not going to make any difference.” Picture: Fergal Phillips

On the day of his interview with the Business Post, Goldman Sachs’s former emissary in Ireland and rugby hero of yore is, for once, Mr Carroll MacNeill.

It is Thursday morning, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s first day in the Dáil as a newly minted Fine Gael TD. Until now, her husband Hugo has been by far the better-known of the couple, being something of a business and rugby grandee, but that looks...

