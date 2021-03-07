Subscribe Today
A place to call home: how new policy on asylum seekers will work

Direct provision is coming to an end with the publication of a new white paper. But policy makers admit in the document that it will be ‘challenging’ to have the new system completed by December 2024

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th March, 2021
Protesters calling for an end to the direct provision system. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Roderic O’Gorman impressed his fellow ministers by getting his plan to abolish the existing direct provision system approved in just eight months.

The Minister for Children and Equality had fought during the programme for government negotiations to get Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to agree to this commitment and considers it one of the “big wins” for the Green Party.

When O’Gorman published his White Paper to End Direct...

