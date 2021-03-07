A place to call home: how new policy on asylum seekers will work
Direct provision is coming to an end with the publication of a new white paper. But policy makers admit in the document that it will be ‘challenging’ to have the new system completed by December 2024
Roderic O’Gorman impressed his fellow ministers by getting his plan to abolish the existing direct provision system approved in just eight months.
The Minister for Children and Equality had fought during the programme for government negotiations to get Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to agree to this commitment and considers it one of the “big wins” for the Green Party.
When O’Gorman published his White Paper to End Direct...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Private experts to weigh in on state mega projects
Ahead of a record €10.8 billion spend on infrastructure, the government hopes to avoid cost overruns which have dogged previous plans
Harris to push public sector to take on more apprentices
The Minister for Higher Education is set to impose new targets to boost apprentice numbers in state departments, councils and government bodies
Green TD to explain challenge to Ceta as party anger mounts
Colleagues complained they were ‘blindsided’ by move, which might endanger progress on other policy issues
Analysis: Taoiseach pours cold water on idea of referendum
Micheál Martin rejects opposition claims that there would be any forced transfer of council workers to Irish Water