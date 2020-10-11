A nation waits as Budget 2021 aims to deliver hope

The fate of the hospitality sector will be weighing heavily on the minds of Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath ahead of the delivery of their first joint budget on Tuesday.

The Minister for Finance and the Minister for Public Expenditure have to look no further than ten metres from the Kildare Street gate of Leinster House to be reminded of the trouble the sector is in.

Buswells Hotel on Molesworth Street has been the most...