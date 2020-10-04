A budget tailored to survive the storms of Covid-19 and Brexit

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, had to make a dash to Leinster House last week due to technical difficulties.

He had been supposed to appear via video-link from his office in the Department of Finance to talk to the Budgetary Oversight Committee about the budget due on Tuesday next week.

But while the committee members could see Donohoe at their meeting last Thursday, he couldn’t see them. So he hurried over to the committee...