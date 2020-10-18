Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A budget ‘in the national interest’ is balm on the country’s wounds

Analysis: Safe delivery of a crucial budget without mishap is an achievement. The political significance goes beyond the measures in the budget itself

18th October, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, pumped what Michael Noonan used to call “billuns and billuns” into the economy and, at this time, that must be good for us all. Picture: Julien Behal

If Paschal Donohoe had been born on the banks of the Ganges, he would almost certainly be a senior guru, despite his relative youth. Exuding wisdom and calm, the Minister for Finance used his Budget 2021 speech to spread balm on the nation’s wounds and pour treacle on the heads of his critics and interrogators.

Surely such a nice man quoting Seamus Heaney would never lead us astray? Along with Michael McGrath, the Minister...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Clare TD says return to full lockdown is ‘act of tyranny’

Michael McNamara, who chaired the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, claims the public will ‘snap’ if asked to endure another long shutdown

Larissa Nolan | 2 hours ago

RTÉ questions whether cutting orchestra loose will save money

The national broadcaster has challenged arts minister Catherine Martin’s claim that removing its responsibility for the National Symphony Orchestra will see it save cash

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago

Enjoy the silence: TDs take comfort from muted reaction to Budget 2021

There has been relatively little outcry about the record-breaking budget announced last week, which many are interpreting as a sign of its popularity

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago