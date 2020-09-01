3,000 victims of Troubles expected to claim for injuries

At least 3,000 victims of the Troubles are expected to come forward to claim the Victims Payment Scheme, at an estimated value of more than £100 million, according to the Wave trauma centre.

Michelle O’Neill, the North’s Deputy First Minister, agreed this week to progress the payments after a judge ruled at Belfast High Court that an ongoing delay was unlawful.

Sandra Peake, chief executive of Wave (Widows Against Violence Empower), said:...