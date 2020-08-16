€1m works fail to keep rust away at Leinster House

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is investigating how to remove “unsightly” rust stains which have appeared on the front walls of Leinster House.
It comes after a €17 million refurbishment of the historic Georgian building, parts of which were in danger of collapse.
The rust stains have appeared on three sides of Leinster House, despite the €1 million portion of the refurbishment budget set aside for the restoration and cleaning of its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team