14,000 failed to show up for Covid-19 tests last month

Around 14,000 people failed to turn up for their Covid-19 test appointment at HSE testing centres last month amid the lockdown, according to new figures.

The level of non-attendance is increasing the risk of the Covid-19 virus spreading in the community, ahead of government plans to end the current six-week lockdown on December 1.

The worst level of non-attendance is on the northside of Dublin. There is also a problem with non-attendance for Covid-testing in Limerick, Clare...